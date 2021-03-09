Ravens GM shares update on Lamar Jackson contract talks

Lamar Jackson is eligible to sign a contract extension now that he has finished his third NFL season, and the Baltimore Ravens are exploring that possibility with their star quarterback. As of now, it does not sound all that likely that a new deal will be completed this offseason.

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta told reporters on Tuesday that Jackson and the team are in the very early stages of negotiations. He admitted the two sides could take a while to find middle ground.

#Ravens GM Eric DeCosta says he and QB Lamar Jackson have talked about how the two sides will "go about a negotiation" for a new deal. Says, "We’re confident and committed to getting a long term deal done. It may take a little time, but we’re going to try." — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) March 9, 2021

A recent report claimed Jackson and the Ravens have begun contract talks but are nowhere close to an agreement. DeCosta’s remarks seem to confirm that.

Jackson is due to make a base salary of just $1.7 million next season and also still has the fifth-year option remaining on his deal for 2022.

Jackson took a bit of a step back last season after being named NFL MVP the year before. He finished with 2,757 passing yards, 26 passing touchdowns and nine interceptions. He added over 1,000 rushing yards and had seven scores on the ground.

Despite the down season, Jackson’s representatives are surely eyeing the massive QB contract that was handed out on Monday. The Ravens might prefer to wait another season and see how Jackson bounces back from a tough year.