Jimmy Johnson has interesting reaction to Cowboys QB graphic

Jimmy Johnson had a very interesting reaction to a graphic about Dallas Cowboys quarterbacks.

FOX NFL shared a graphic noting that Dak Prescott now has the same playoff record as Tony Romo through their first six seasons as the Cowboys’ starting quarterback: 1-3.

Johnson took note of the graphic and added his commentary, saying “a shame…”

Johnson seems to be suggesting that the Cowboys are underperforming and that both Prescott and Romo should have had better postseason performances. Whether Johnson thinks that’s due to poor coaching or poor clutch play from the players, he seems to feel they should have been doing more.

This season’s Cowboys team went 12-5 in the regular season and then got beat at home 23-17 by the 49ers. The coaches embarrassed themselves with the final play call. Maybe Johnson, who won two Super Bowls with the Cowboys, feels like he could have done better.

Photo: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports