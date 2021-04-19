Jimmy Johnson explains why pro days are so important before draft

With how much technology and film is available now for NFL teams ahead of the draft, many fans have wondered if pro days are more of a tradition than a necessity. In theory, there is probably nothing NFL scouts or coaches would see at a pro day that they can’t see on game film or highlight tapes. But Jimmy Johnson insists the workouts are extremely important.

Johnson was asked about pro days during an appearance on “The Herd w/ Colin Cowherd” on Monday. The Hall of Fame coach said he always wanted to interact with players at events like that to learn about their personalities rather than what they can do on the field.

“The most important thing for me on pro days or even the Combine was getting to know these players personally,” Johnson said. “I didn’t want to draft anyone with a high pick unless I knew them personally and had been around them.”

Johnson said watching players go through drills is important, but the two-time Super Bowl champion was more interested in getting a feel for a player’s ceiling.

“The very first thing is, Can he play?’ But then you’ve got to be able to predict, ‘Is he gonna get better? Is he gonna improve?'” Johnson added.

You can hear Johnson’s full comments below:

A lot has been made about the pro days of this year’s quarterback class. The fact that there will not be an NFL Scouting Combine is one of the main reasons for that. While we have seen some eye-popping plays at the workouts, Johnson’s remarks are another reminder of the emphasis NFL teams place on intangibles.