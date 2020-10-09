JJ Watt shares endearing tweet about wife Kealia Ohai

The United States women’s national soccer team unveiled its training camp roster this week, and Kealia Ohai Watt is one of 27 players who received the invitation. As you might expect, that made her husband very happy.

Ohai became Keila Watt when she married Houston Texans star JJ Watt back in February. On Thursday, Meredith Cash of Business Insider congratulated JJ on Twitter for officially becoming the husband of a US women’s national team soccer player. Watt had a great response.

My wife is a badass.

Couldn’t be more proud.@KealiaOhai https://t.co/RG6KcgtvmO — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) October 8, 2020

JJ and Kealia began dating back in 2016, and they have always been each other’s biggest fan. JJ has been spotted wearing Kealia’s jersey at games, and he also publicly praises her for her skills off the soccer field. It’s no surprise JJ is pumped to support Kealia her on the international stage.