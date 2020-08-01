JJ Watt impressed by wife Kealia Ohai’s homemade pasta-making skills

JJ Watt’s wife is an impressive soccer player, and now we know she has another emerging skill.

Watt tweeted a video on Saturday of the setup in his kitchen that showed his wife Kealia Ohai making pasta. The humorous part was how she had the homemade noodles dangling everywhere.

Finished up my zoom meetings for the night and walked out of my office straight into Italy apparently @KealiaOhai with the homemade pasta hanging all over the kitchen. Love to see it! pic.twitter.com/0LeEdg9cNV — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) August 2, 2020

That meal probably turned out to be delicious.

Ohai and Watt got engaged in May last year and were married in February. Ohai, who plays pro soccer for the Chicago Red Stars in the NWSL, recently made a fitting change to her jersey. She also looks like quite the budding chef with her culinary skills.

Watt is preparing for the upcoming NFL season, which will mark his 10th with the Houston Texans.