JJ Watt has incredible gesture to fan raising money for grandfather’s funeral

JJ Watt had a very generous offer for a fan trying to raise money for a funeral by selling some of the defensive star’s merchandise.

On Wednesday, Jennifer Simpson, a presumed fan of Watt’s, tried to sell some Watt-related items on Twitter. Tagging the Arizona Cardinals star, Simpson said that she was selling a pair of women’s shoes from Watt’s Reebok line, as well as a Houston Texans jersey, to help raise money for her grandfather’s funeral.

“I have a pair of @JJWatt womens edition of Reebok shoes size 9 $60,” Simpson wrote. “I’ve worn them twice. They are great shoes, im only selling because we are raising money for my grandpas funeral. I also have a Watt womens XL Texans Jersey $30. Anyone interested?”

Watt saw the tweet, and responded on Thursday by telling Simpson to keep the merchandise while offering to help with funeral expenses.

“Don’t sell your shoes and jersey, we’ll help with the funeral,” Watt wrote. “I’m sorry for your loss.”

Simpson tweeted a response on Thursday to the outpouring of support from both Watt and others.

Watt has been great with fans over the course of his 11-year NFL career, and has shown generosity on more than one occasion. The 33-year-old covered the funeral expenses for the six victims of last year’s deadly attack at the Waukesha Christmas Parade in his hometown of Waukesha, Wis.