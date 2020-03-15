JJ Watt, wife Kealia Ohai make huge donation to Houston Food Bank

Athletes continue to demonstrate their generosity as the coronavirus crisis deepens, and J.J. Watt is the latest.

Houston Texans star J.J. Watt and his wife, soccer player Kealia Ohai, have donated $350,000 to the Houston Food Bank to help those in need as the crisis deepens.

More generosity: @JJWatt and his wife @KealiaOhai have personally donated $350,000 to the @HoustonFoodBank, providing over one million meals for those in need during this unprecedented time. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2020

Athletes have really stepped up in recent days to help those impacted by both the virus and the cancellations that have resulted from it. That’s been particularly prominent in the NBA, but Watt and Ohai are definitely making a huge contribution here. One million meals is a huge number, and we can only hope others continue to follow their lead.