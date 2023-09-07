JJ Watt raises eyebrows with reaction to Nick Bosa contract

JJ Watt raised some eyebrows with his reaction to the Nick Bosa contract.

Bosa on Wednesday agreed to a 5-year, $170 million contract with the San Francisco 49ers. Bosa is the reigning AP Defensive Player of the Year and now the highest-paid defensive player ever.

Watt shared his reaction to the contract via X.

“Just getting a chance to sit down and look at the breakdown of Bosa’s new (very well-deserved) contract.

“I have a little more digging to do, but I’m starting to feel comfortable saying that I would consider un-retiring if offered a similar contract.

“Maybe,” Watt wrote on X.

Just getting a chance to sit down and look at the breakdown of Bosa’s new (very well-deserved) contract. I have a little more digging to do, but I’m starting to feel comfortable saying that I would consider un-retiring if offered a similar contract. Maybe. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) September 7, 2023

Watt later had to clarify that he was just joking.

“not enough people are understanding the joke here and it’s concerning…,” Watt wrote in a follow-up post.

not enough people are understanding the joke here and it’s concerning… — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) September 7, 2023

Watt has retired from the NFL. He spent 10 seasons with the Houston Texans and the last two seasons with the Arizona Cardinals.

This wasn’t the first time he cracked a joke about coming out of retirement, as he did the same in February. Watt has already signed with a TV network, so despite his jokes, he’s probably not going anywhere.

And for those wondering, Watt’s career earnings are estimated to be around $130 million.