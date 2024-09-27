JJ Watt takes issue with taunting penalty called on CeeDee Lamb

CeeDee Lamb was called for a taunting penalty on Thursday night, and JJ Watt was not a fan of the call.

The Dallas Cowboys had a 1st-and-10 at their 45-yard line while leading the New York Giants 7-6 in the second quarter of their game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

Dak Prescott found Lamb open down the left sideline. The receiver made a cut to beat two Giants defensive backs down the field for a 55-yard touchdown.

Lamb turned around and stared down Deonte Banks on his way to the end zone, and then threw the ball back in Banks’ direction. That apparently triggered a taunting infraction.

CEEDEE TEEDEE 55 YARDS#DALvsNYG on Prime Video

Also streaming on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/aBmOaHVpme — NFL (@NFL) September 27, 2024

JJ Watt, who is a former defensive star and current analyst for CBS, took issue with the penalty call.

“These taunting calls are getting out of hand… You’re telling me that was worthy of a penalty?!” Watt wrote on X.

The NFL makes decisions before seasons about which rules they really want to enforce. Since last year, there has been an emphasis on cracking down on taunting. Watt does not like, and neither do the Cowboys.