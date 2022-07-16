JJ Watt thinks his figurine resembles another NFL player

JJ Watt had a hilarious reaction to a picture of what was supposed to be a Funko Gold NFL Premium Vinyl Figure of himself.

On Thursday, a Twitter user with the username “Craggle” tagged Watt in a tweet with a photo of the figure. Watt saw the tweet and apparently thought it looked like Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz.

“I can’t be the only one that sees a sad Carson Wentz, right?” Watt wrote.

I can’t be the only one that sees a sad Carson Wentz, right? https://t.co/1PfL5GshJB — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) July 15, 2022

There is somewhat of a resemblance to Wentz, who also wears eyeblack and sports a beard.

Wentz’s NFL career has taken a sad turn in recent years. After failing to help get the Colts into the playoffs last season by collapsing during the final week of the regular season against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Wentz was traded to Washington.

Despite not making the playoffs and having a tough end to his season, Wentz still threw for 3,563 yards and 27 touchdowns on the season.

The 29-year-old’s career in Philadelphia started off well, but he had a dreadful 2020 season that led to his benching. Wentz hoped to revitalize his career in Indianapolis, but that did not happen. Now Washington may offer him his final chance to regain some semblance of his Pro Bowl form.

As for Watt, he’s entering his second season with Arizona after playing just 7 games last season.