JJ Watt sent funny tweet after brother TJ set sack record

January 9, 2022
by Grey Papke

JJ Watt

TJ Watt collected a record-tying sack on Sunday, with the Pittsburgh Steelers star matching the NFL single-season record with 22.5. That is a celebration worth celebrating, but Watt’s brother was more interested in what happened after.

Watt collected the record-tying sack against Baltimore’s Tyler Huntley in Pittsburgh’s overtime win on Sunday. A few plays after getting the sack, Watt was chasing Huntley again, but this time he took an inadvertent shot to the groin.

This incident didn’t escape Watt’s older brother JJ, who made a pretty hilarious observation about the sequence.

Maybe the football gods felt TJ needed a bit of humbling after tying that record. JJ seems to subscribe to that theory.

JJ has been following his younger brother’s chase of the sack record with great interest and, in some cases, some pretty good commentary. He’s definitely proud of TJ — and probably a little bit amused, too.

