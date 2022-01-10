JJ Watt sent funny tweet after brother TJ set sack record

TJ Watt collected a record-tying sack on Sunday, with the Pittsburgh Steelers star matching the NFL single-season record with 22.5. That is a celebration worth celebrating, but Watt’s brother was more interested in what happened after.

Watt collected the record-tying sack against Baltimore’s Tyler Huntley in Pittsburgh’s overtime win on Sunday. A few plays after getting the sack, Watt was chasing Huntley again, but this time he took an inadvertent shot to the groin.

TJ Watt just took a knee STRAIGHT to the nuts pic.twitter.com/OI98HmIZcu — Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) January 9, 2022

This incident didn’t escape Watt’s older brother JJ, who made a pretty hilarious observation about the sequence.

Got the All-Time NFL Sack Record on one play, got kneed in the nuts on the next play. Life comes at ya fast @_TJWatt 😂😂 — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 9, 2022

Maybe the football gods felt TJ needed a bit of humbling after tying that record. JJ seems to subscribe to that theory.

JJ has been following his younger brother’s chase of the sack record with great interest and, in some cases, some pretty good commentary. He’s definitely proud of TJ — and probably a little bit amused, too.