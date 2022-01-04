JJ Watt had funny message for brother TJ after monster game

JJ Watt had a message for brother TJ while watching the Steelers star put up a monster game on Monday night.

TJ had four sacks, two passes defended and five quarterback hits while helping his Steelers beat the Browns 26-14. He was all over the field and haunted Baker Mayfield (video here).

The big game gave TJ 21.5 sacks for the season, which would place him third all-time for a 16-game season. But thanks to the 17-game season, TJ has one more game to try and break Michael Strahan’s record of 22.5 sacks in a season.

JJ sent a tweet during the game welcoming brother TJ to the 20-sack club. Of course, JJ couldn’t resist one-upping his bro by telling him he still has work to do to join him as the only player with multiple 20-sack seasons.

Welcome to the 20+ sack club @_TJWatt! (Only one person ever has done it twice. Imagine if it was your older brother and he bragged about it, that would suck.) Go break the record kid. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 4, 2022

JJ had 20.5 sacks in both the 2012 and 2014 seasons. He’s dealt with injuries since then and has only played 16 games twice since 2016. He’s no longer the star Watt in the family, and he’s doing a good job ceding the attention to brother TJ.

Photo: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports