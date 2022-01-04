 Skip to main content
JJ Watt had funny message for brother TJ after monster game

January 3, 2022
by Larry Brown

JJ Watt on the field

JJ Watt had a message for brother TJ while watching the Steelers star put up a monster game on Monday night.

TJ had four sacks, two passes defended and five quarterback hits while helping his Steelers beat the Browns 26-14. He was all over the field and haunted Baker Mayfield (video here).

The big game gave TJ 21.5 sacks for the season, which would place him third all-time for a 16-game season. But thanks to the 17-game season, TJ has one more game to try and break Michael Strahan’s record of 22.5 sacks in a season.

JJ sent a tweet during the game welcoming brother TJ to the 20-sack club. Of course, JJ couldn’t resist one-upping his bro by telling him he still has work to do to join him as the only player with multiple 20-sack seasons.

JJ had 20.5 sacks in both the 2012 and 2014 seasons. He’s dealt with injuries since then and has only played 16 games twice since 2016. He’s no longer the star Watt in the family, and he’s doing a good job ceding the attention to brother TJ.

