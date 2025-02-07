The Joe Burrow burglars committed the dumbest move ever

The men who allegedly burglarized Joe Burrow’s home committed the dumbest move ever.

Burrow’s home in Anderson Township, Ohio, was broken into during the Bengals’ 27-20 victory over the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas, on December 9. A month later, four Chilean nationals were arrested in connection with the alleged crime.

The men — 22-year-old Jordan Francisco Sanchez, 23-year-old Bastian Alejandro Morales, 38-year-old Sergio Andres Cabello, and Alexander Esteban Chavez, whose age is unknown — are facing charges related to a pattern of corrupt activity and participation in a criminal gang. This particular group did something incredibly unwise.

The men took a photo of themselves with the alleged stolen goods from Burrow’s house. One of them was seen appearing to wear Burrow’s jewelry around his neck.

3 men now face federal charges in the burglary at Joe Burrow's home in December. Court documents show the suspects allegedly wearing his stolen jewelry. @karinjohnson has the breaking details at 6 on @WLWT pic.twitter.com/LYkKUTTZds — Rachel Manning (@RachelManning3) February 5, 2025

Investigators say nearly $300,000 worth of designer luggage, glasses, watches and jewelry were stolen from Joe Burrow's on Dec. 9. I'll have a closer look @WLWT at 6. pic.twitter.com/ynJGw4f0je — Karin Johnson WLWT (@karinjohnson) February 5, 2025

The burglary at Burrow’s house is part of a string of burglaries that have impacted professional athletes across multiple sports. The burglaries are believed to be perpetuated by a South American crime syndicate.

Clark County court documents state that members of at least six different South American burglary groups have been arrested recently. In the Ohio arrest, investigators say the four men were in the United States illegally or had “overstayed their permissions.”

All four men from the Burrow burglary are being charged in Clark County, and three of them are being charged federally.