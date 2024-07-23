Joe Burrow gets the memes over his new haircut

Joe Burrow showed up to Cincinnati Bengals training camp on Tuesday sporting a new haircut. His new ‘do resulted in him getting the meme treatment.

Yes, Burrow has gone with a buzz cut and bleached his hair to look blond.

He had the retro Eminem rapper look and got the memes.

Joe Burrow leading us all in to Paycor Week 1: pic.twitter.com/BEhO9rXR4s — Drew Garrison (@DrewGarrison) July 23, 2024

Joe Burrow showing up to training camp pic.twitter.com/gMiLYNdDfd — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 23, 2024

Others thought Burrow resembled a wrestler.

Joe Burrow and Cody Rhodes look so alike I can’t unsee it 😳 pic.twitter.com/AzulrxzXaB — Barstool Cincinnati (@UCBarstool) July 23, 2024

Blud looking like a Holly cousin. https://t.co/s9lcSz3nuX pic.twitter.com/lNSHK7ZYFG — The Black Guy Wrestling Podcast (@bgwpod) July 23, 2024

Maybe there’s just something happening with the Bengals, as Ja’Marr Chase also has cut his hair.

Oh, the buzzed Bengals are definitely winning the Super Bowl pic.twitter.com/WaMJenQOdx — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) July 23, 2024

The Bengals went 9-8 last season as Burrow was limited to 10 games due to a wrist injury. Cincinnati is hoping to get back to their results from 2021 and 2022 when they won their division and had deep playoff runs.