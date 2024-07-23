 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, July 23, 2024

Joe Burrow gets the memes over his new haircut

July 23, 2024
by Larry Brown
Read
Bengals QB Joe Burrow on the sideline

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks the sideline in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 12 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Joe Burrow showed up to Cincinnati Bengals training camp on Tuesday sporting a new haircut. His new ‘do resulted in him getting the meme treatment.

Yes, Burrow has gone with a buzz cut and bleached his hair to look blond.

He had the retro Eminem rapper look and got the memes.

Others thought Burrow resembled a wrestler.

Maybe there’s just something happening with the Bengals, as Ja’Marr Chase also has cut his hair.

The Bengals went 9-8 last season as Burrow was limited to 10 games due to a wrist injury. Cincinnati is hoping to get back to their results from 2021 and 2022 when they won their division and had deep playoff runs.

Article Tags

Joe Burrow
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus