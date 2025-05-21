Joe Burrow reveals what changed his mind about appearing in Netflix’s ‘Quarterback’ show

Netflix’s “Quarterback” show got a huge assist from its high-profile executive producer — some guy named Peyton Manning.

The Netflix series that showcased the ins and outs of being an NFL quarterback was considered a huge success after its first season released in 2023. The show followed Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota as they navigated the 2022 NFL season. It was a no-brainer for Netflix to green-light a season 2.

However, the show had trouble finding a second batch of QBs. Even Manning admitted the sheer number of rejections he had received hurt his pride. But Manning’s persistence eventually paid off as Cincinnati Bengals’ Joe Burrow agreed to headline the series’ second season.

Burrow, one of the handful of QBs who initially turned down the show, was asked this week about what made him change his mind.

“A big part was Payton [Manning] being involved in it,” Burrow said, via Jay Morrison of Sports Illustrated. “I have a lot of respect for him, obviously. What he did, does, is as a person – when that guy reaches out to you and asks you to do something … most of the time I’m going to say ‘yes.’”

Burrow added that he put his complete trust in Manning, whom he believes will “not do anything that would hurt me or the team.”

Alongside Burrow, Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff is slated to appear on the show. Cousins is also returning in season 2, which drew quite a negative reaction from fans online.

