Thursday, March 11, 2021

Joe Burrow has hilarious response to Chad Johnson’s claim

March 11, 2021
by Larry Brown

Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow had a great response to Chad Johnson’s claim on Thursday.

Johnson, the former NFL wide receiver who was known as “Ochocinco,” claimed that he could help Burrow and Odell Beckham avoid further injuries. Johnson claims his 6-month meal prep plan would help both players, who are recovering from torn ACLs.

The claim sounds promising, but Burrow wasn’t quite buying it. He had to let Johnson down gently.

What’s the deal with McDonald’s? Johnson said a few months ago that he ate McDonald’s every day when he played. He credited that as the reason he never got injured. His reasoning was funny; if he could eat that fast food and his body would put up with it, his body would be able to handle the punishment it got from hits in the NFL.

That has to be the oddest food belief that we have heard since the old Jim Harbaugh story. It’s nice the diet worked for Ochocinco, who made six Pro Bowls as a player. But Burrow is probably best off avoiding the strategy.

