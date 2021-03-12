Joe Burrow has hilarious response to Chad Johnson’s claim

Joe Burrow had a great response to Chad Johnson’s claim on Thursday.

Johnson, the former NFL wide receiver who was known as “Ochocinco,” claimed that he could help Burrow and Odell Beckham avoid further injuries. Johnson claims his 6-month meal prep plan would help both players, who are recovering from torn ACLs.

I need to get with Joe Burrow & Odell Beckham this off-season & give them a 6 month meal prep plan that will prevent any further injuries — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) March 12, 2021

The claim sounds promising, but Burrow wasn’t quite buying it. He had to let Johnson down gently.

Sorry chad I can’t eat McDonald’s every day https://t.co/VEUQi1ETsZ — Joey Burrow (@JoeyB) March 12, 2021

What’s the deal with McDonald’s? Johnson said a few months ago that he ate McDonald’s every day when he played. He credited that as the reason he never got injured. His reasoning was funny; if he could eat that fast food and his body would put up with it, his body would be able to handle the punishment it got from hits in the NFL.

That has to be the oddest food belief that we have heard since the old Jim Harbaugh story. It’s nice the diet worked for Ochocinco, who made six Pro Bowls as a player. But Burrow is probably best off avoiding the strategy.