Joe Burrow gets roasted online by fellow Ohio star athletes

The Avengers of Ohio are uniting to roast Joe Burrow on social media.

The Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Burrow posted a photo of himself to Instagram this week of a recent batting practice session he had with the Cincinnati Reds at the Great American Ballpark.

“Joey De La Cruz,” Burrow wrote in his caption, a reference to Reds phenom Elly De La Cruz.

Burrow’s post led to him being roasted by a couple of his fellow star athletes in Ohio. Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell jumped in by commenting, “You ain’t hit any out” with a laugh-face emoji. Reds veteran Joey Votto also got in on the fun by saying, “Good thing you didn’t use my last name [in your caption]. That would be awkward.”

Joey Votto and Donovan Mitchell got jokes 😂 (via @JoeyB) pic.twitter.com/Elorr5Zgsy — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 27, 2023

Surprisingly enough though, the Pro Bowler Burrow actually held his own at the plate. As video from the batting session proved, he did indeed manage to knock a few balls out of the park.

Burrow is obviously still much better with spirals than with fastballs. But it would be pretty cool to see him have a swing-off with this other NFL QB.