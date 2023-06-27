 Skip to main content
Joe Burrow gets roasted online by fellow Ohio star athletes

June 27, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Joe Burrow ready to throw a pass

Jan 15, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws a pass to convert on a two-point conversion during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens in a wild card game at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

The Avengers of Ohio are uniting to roast Joe Burrow on social media.

The Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Burrow posted a photo of himself to Instagram this week of a recent batting practice session he had with the Cincinnati Reds at the Great American Ballpark.

“Joey De La Cruz,” Burrow wrote in his caption, a reference to Reds phenom Elly De La Cruz.

Burrow’s post led to him being roasted by a couple of his fellow star athletes in Ohio. Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell jumped in by commenting, “You ain’t hit any out” with a laugh-face emoji. Reds veteran Joey Votto also got in on the fun by saying, “Good thing you didn’t use my last name [in your caption]. That would be awkward.”

Surprisingly enough though, the Pro Bowler Burrow actually held his own at the plate. As video from the batting session proved, he did indeed manage to knock a few balls out of the park.

Burrow is obviously still much better with spirals than with fastballs. But it would be pretty cool to see him have a swing-off with this other NFL QB.

