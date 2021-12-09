Joe Judge responds to ‘completely inaccurate’ report about Daniel Jones injury

A story about the timeline of Daniel Jones’ neck injury created some confusion this week, and New York Giants head coach Joe Judge addressed the report on Thursday.

Paul Schwartz of the New York Post published a story on Wednesday about the neck injury Jones suffered against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 12. The original version of the article said Jones “suffered some structural damage in the loss in Tampa in Week 11.” That immediately raised red flags, as it would have meant the Giants allowed Jones to play against the Eagles despite suffering a neck injury the week before against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Judge was asked about the original report that Jones injured his neck in Week 11. He emphatically shot it down.

Joe Judge: Anything about Daniel Jones hurting neck in Tampa was “completely inaccurate.” They’re not putting anyone at unnecessary risk. It absolutely happened vs. Eagles. Giants still preparing for him to be on field this season. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) December 9, 2021

Judge also reiterated that there is no reason to believe Jones’ injury is a threat to his long-term health.

Joe Judge says flat out there is “no information in any way, shape or form that leads us to think there is a threat long-term” to Daniel Jones and they are just waiting for him to be cleared for contact, optimistic it will happen this year. — Tom Rock (@TomRock_Newsday) December 9, 2021

Schwartz had not addressed the change as of the time this post was being written. It’s possible — if not likely — that he simply mixed up the weeks and games. Obviously, the error was significant enough that a reporter felt the need to ask Judge about it. If it was simply a typo, that should probably be noted somewhere.