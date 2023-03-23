Joe Judge will transition to new role with Patriots?

The New England Patriots had some major coaching staff issues to address after the 2022 season ended, and many wondered if they would move on from Matt Patricia and Joe Judge. At least one of the two is sticking around.

Judge held the official titles of offensive assistant and quarterbacks coach last season. The latter duties were taken away when the Patriots brought back Bill O’Brien as offensive coordinator. According to Albert Breer of The MMQB, Judge will serve as assistant head coach next season and also work closely with special teams.

One difference b/w Patricia in '21 and Judge in '23, just to illustrate it—Patricia's name was on player contracts back then, and this year, Matt Groh's name is in that spot. Judge's job will be more in coaching special teams, being a liaison between coaching and scouting, etc. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 23, 2023

Patricia is still with the Patriots and has transitioned to a senior offensive assistant role. There have been reports linking him to other teams, but it appears he could also remain in New England for at least another year.

Neither Judge nor Patricia seemed to get along with Mac Jones last season. The quarterback was openly frustrated with Patricia during games, and he also had issues with Judge behind the scenes. One report after the season claimed Jones and Judge had profanity-laced outbursts toward one another during practices.

Judge was a special teams assistant with the Patriots from 2012-2019. Belichick added wide receivers coach to Judge’s duties in 2019, which was the season before Judge was hired as head coach of the New York Giants. He went 10-23 in two seasons with the Giants and was fired, so Belichick decided to bring him back last offseason.

Since Judge is remaining on the Patriots’ staff, Belichick obviously just feels he had his assistant in the wrong role last season.