Joe Judge says he was not taking shot at Washington Football Team

Joe Judge made a remark while defending his tenure with the New York Giants last week that many interpreted as a shot at the Washington Football Team, but the coach says that was not the case.

Following the Giants’ blowout loss to the Chicago Bears, Judge defended his team’s work ethic and commitment in an expletive-filled rant that lasted more than 10 minutes. At one point, he said the Giants aren’t a “clown show organization” that is “having fistfights on the sideline.” Many assumed Judge was taking a swipe at Washington, the Giants’ Week 18 opponent. Judge said this week that he was not referring to any incident with his division rival.

Joe Judge on his fist fighting on the sideline comments and if it was referring to Washington. pic.twitter.com/2XO6YNuHTn — Talkin’ Giants (@TalkinGiants) January 5, 2022

Two Washington players got into a physical altercation on the sideline during their blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys two weeks ago. The scrum went well beyond a shoving match, as Jonathan Allen threw a punch at a teammate. You can see the video here.

While that was certainly an embarrassing incident, it would be a bad look for Judge to criticize another team when his has won only four games and is in last place. Even if he was talking about Washington, it’s no surprise he didn’t own up to it.

Photo: Jan 9, 2020; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Introductory press conference of New York Giants new head coach Joe Judge at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports