Joe Judge goes on epic rant defending Giants tenure

New York Giants coach Joe Judge gave a rather passionate defense of his time in charge after Sunday’s loss to Chicago.

The Giants were blown out by the Bears 29-3 on Sunday, dropping them to 4-12. After the game, Judge was asked why Giants fans should continue to have faith that the team can get things turned around. The coach responded in an 11 minute expletive-filled rant talking up the team and the work they have done since he took over prior to the 2020 season, and even seemed to take a shot at the Washington Football Team in the process.

“This ain’t a team that’s having fistfights on the sidelines. This ain’t some clown show organization or something else, ok?” Judge said, via Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com. “We’re talking about the foundation built. The toughest thing to change in the team, the toughest team to change in the club is the way people think. You understand that? That’s the toughest thing. You can get new players, you can have them in your damn locker room all you want. You have to change how people think. You change how they f—ing — pardon my language — believe in what you’re doing. They have to trust the process. And that’s a lot easier said then done when they’re looking up right now, one game left and the most games they’ll win is five this season, ok?”

Judge added that “every fan has a right to boo my a– out of the stadium” if the Giants do not play well in their season finale, and claimed that former members of the team were regretful that they were not still with the organization.

“I can tell you we’ve got more players here who are going to be free agents next year, all right, they’re coming in my office every day begging me to come back. I know that. I know that,” Judge said. “I know players that we coached last year still calling me twice a week telling me how much they wish they were still here even though they’re getting paid more somewhere else. Ok? So I know we’ve got the right foundational pieces right there.”

The entire thing, as transcribed by Rosenblatt, is worth reading. It’s a fairly remarkable and unexpected eruption from a coach who appears to be under increasing pressure.

Word is that Judge’s job is safe for 2022. Regardless, he clearly feels the need to defend himself at this point, and to go above and beyond what might have been expected.

