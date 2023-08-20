 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, August 20, 2023

Joe Mixon boycotts multiple reporters over ‘disrespectful behavior’

August 20, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
Joe Mixon in a hat

Aug 12, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) walks onto the field prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon is boycotting several team reporters over behavior he deemed “disrespectful.”

Mixon refused to speak to reporters on Sunday, his first media availability after being found not guilty in an aggravated menacing case. Mixon added that he would not speak to reporters from Sports Illustrated, The Cincinnati Enquirer, Pro Football Network and ESPN going forward.

Mixon’s agent, Peter Schaffer, accused ESPN’s Ben Baby, one of the reporters Mixon is boycotting, of “consistently look(ing) for the negative” and “putting the players down.”

Mixon did not offer any examples of what sort of “disrespectful behavior” he was alluding to. It may be linked to his offseason legal troubles. In addition to the aggravated menacing case, Mixon is a defendant in a civil suit regarding a shooting that allegedly took place in Mixon’s yard.

The 27-year-old Mixon has three 1,000-yard rushing seasons to his name. Last season, he tallied 814 yards and 7 touchdowns in 14 games.

Article Tags

Joe Mixon
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus