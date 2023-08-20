Joe Mixon boycotts multiple reporters over ‘disrespectful behavior’

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon is boycotting several team reporters over behavior he deemed “disrespectful.”

Mixon refused to speak to reporters on Sunday, his first media availability after being found not guilty in an aggravated menacing case. Mixon added that he would not speak to reporters from Sports Illustrated, The Cincinnati Enquirer, Pro Football Network and ESPN going forward.

Bengals RB Joe Mixon declined to speak to reporters today. He said he also said he won’t be taking questions from certain reporters for “disrespectful behavior.” He declined to elaborate what that meant as he retreated to the team’s training room. — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) August 20, 2023

Mixon’s agent, Peter Schaffer, accused ESPN’s Ben Baby, one of the reporters Mixon is boycotting, of “consistently look(ing) for the negative” and “putting the players down.”

You know exactly why we don’t talk to you. You consistently look for the negative and always are putting the players down. We have given you ample chances to correct the situation and you refuse. You made your bed now sleep in it. Don’t tweet to people that you don’t know why. — Peter Schaffer (@peterjschaffer) August 20, 2023

Mixon did not offer any examples of what sort of “disrespectful behavior” he was alluding to. It may be linked to his offseason legal troubles. In addition to the aggravated menacing case, Mixon is a defendant in a civil suit regarding a shooting that allegedly took place in Mixon’s yard.

The 27-year-old Mixon has three 1,000-yard rushing seasons to his name. Last season, he tallied 814 yards and 7 touchdowns in 14 games.