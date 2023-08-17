Joe Mixon found not guilty over offseason gun incident

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon has been found not guilty of aggravated menacing stemming from a January road rage incident.

Judge Gwen Bender delivered the verdict on Thursday after a multi-day trial, clearing him in the long-standing case.

Mixon was initially accused of pointing a firearm at a woman and saying she should be “popped in the face” stemming from a January road rage incident. Charges were initially dropped, but were re-filed in April after investigators said they found new evidence.

In a statement, Mixon’s agent, Peter Schaffer, said the ruling “vindicates Joe as a person” and means the running back can return to the business of football.

Mixon has spent the last five seasons as the Bengals’ lead running back. While these criminal charges are behind him, he is still facing a lawsuit over his role in a separate incident.