 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, August 17, 2023

Joe Mixon found not guilty over offseason gun incident

August 17, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
Joe Mixon in a hat

Aug 12, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) walks onto the field prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon has been found not guilty of aggravated menacing stemming from a January road rage incident.

Judge Gwen Bender delivered the verdict on Thursday after a multi-day trial, clearing him in the long-standing case.

Mixon was initially accused of pointing a firearm at a woman and saying she should be “popped in the face” stemming from a January road rage incident. Charges were initially dropped, but were re-filed in April after investigators said they found new evidence.

In a statement, Mixon’s agent, Peter Schaffer, said the ruling “vindicates Joe as a person” and means the running back can return to the business of football.

Mixon has spent the last five seasons as the Bengals’ lead running back. While these criminal charges are behind him, he is still facing a lawsuit over his role in a separate incident.

Article Tags

Joe Mixon
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus