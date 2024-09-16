Joe Mixon calls out NFL after being injured with hip-drop tackle

Joe Mixon suffered an injury during the Houston Texans’ win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday night, and the veteran running back wants the NFL to do something about it.

Mixon injured his ankle after making a catch early in the third quarter of the Texans’ 19-13 win at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. Mixon was on the receiving end of a hip-drop tackle from Bears linebacker T.J. Edwards, which resulted in the running back’s ankle bending awkwardly.

Joe Mixon ankle injury on a hip controversial tackle #NFL pic.twitter.com/wDDSJvsSxL — Tanner Phifer (@TannerPhifer) September 16, 2024

Mixon exited and briefly returned for one play in the fourth quarter before his night was finished. Shortly after the game ended, Mixon took to social media to call on the NFL and NFL Players Association to “put your money where your mouth is.”

“The NFL and NFLPA made it a rule and an emphasis for a reason. Time to put your money where your mouth is,” Mixon wrote. “When I got up I asked the ref where is the flag that was a hip tackle & his reply was no it wasn’t.”

When I got up I asked the ref where is the flag that was a hip tackle. & his reply was no it wasn’t 🤦🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/A5fWjguzGH — ⚡️Primetime!!!⚡️ (@Joe_MainMixon) September 16, 2024

The NFL passed a rule this past offseason to ban the hip-drop tackle, which is when a defender wraps up the offensive player and then twists or falls to the ground using his full body weight. The play is supposed to result in a 15-yard penalty, but it can be difficult to define in real time. That is why the ban will likely result in more fines than penalties, and Edwards might have a fine coming his way:

The hip-drop tackle by #Bears LB T.J. Edwards will be reviewed for a possible fine this week. But no call on Sunday night. https://t.co/nMi2U5XMut — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 16, 2024

You can understand why Mixon was upset that no flag was thrown, as Edwards’ tackle seemed blatantly illegal based on the new rules. We saw at least one high-profile player go down last year on a hip-drop tackle, and Mixon could now become the latest to miss time.