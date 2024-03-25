NFL officially bans 1 controversial play

The NFL has reached an official ruling on the controversial hip-drop tackle.

NFL owners on Monday voted to approve a rule that bans the hip-drop tackle, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. A hip-drop tackle will now result in a 15-yard penalty and an automatic first down, but Pelissero notes that the play will likely result in more fines than penalty flags next season.

No surprise here, despite the NFLPA’s objections. The NFL made clear it wanted what it calls the swivel hip-drop tackle out of the game, and now it is. Expect more fines than flags as the league and coaches work to remove the technique. https://t.co/HsD1rGkiry — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 25, 2024

The NFL has long been pushing for a ban on the hip-drop tackle, which is when a defender wraps up the offensive player and then twists or falls to the ground using his full body weight. The argument is that the risk of injury is much higher with hip-drop tackles than it is with more standard tackling techniques. The league can point to one high-profile injury from last season that was the result of such a play.

The NFL Players Association had been adamantly opposed to banning hip-drop tackles, but defenders will now have to adjust.