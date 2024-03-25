 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, March 25, 2024

NFL officially bans 1 controversial play

March 25, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
Roger Goodell in Europe for an NFL game

Nov 10, 2022; Munich, Germany; NFL commissioner Roger Goodell reacts during an NFL Flag Football community event at the FC Bayern Campus. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL has reached an official ruling on the controversial hip-drop tackle.

NFL owners on Monday voted to approve a rule that bans the hip-drop tackle, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. A hip-drop tackle will now result in a 15-yard penalty and an automatic first down, but Pelissero notes that the play will likely result in more fines than penalty flags next season.

The NFL has long been pushing for a ban on the hip-drop tackle, which is when a defender wraps up the offensive player and then twists or falls to the ground using his full body weight. The argument is that the risk of injury is much higher with hip-drop tackles than it is with more standard tackling techniques. The league can point to one high-profile injury from last season that was the result of such a play.

The NFL Players Association had been adamantly opposed to banning hip-drop tackles, but defenders will now have to adjust.

Article Tags

NFL rulesrule changes
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus