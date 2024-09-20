Joey Bosa shares hilarious secret about Jim Harbaugh

Jim Harbaugh has long had a reputation for being one of the strangest people in sports, and the Los Angeles Chargers have seen plenty of examples of that in his first season as head coach of the team.

Joey Bosa shared a new hilarious secret about Harbaugh during an appearance this week on the “Green Light with Chris Long” podcast. Bosa was asked about Harbaugh living in an RV in Los Angeles during the offseason, and the star pass-rusher said he had not even heard that story. Bosa said it was not a surprise, however, considering he and Long were talking about the same guy who takes cold plunges with all of his clothes on.

That’s right, Bosa says Harbaugh has a tendency to take an ice bath with all of his clothes on, even the coach’s signature khaki pants.

“That’s right in line with everything else he’s done so far, so I believe it,” Bosa said. “I don’t know why this is relatable, but now he’s been hitting the cold tub and he just gets in full outfit — shirt still tucked in and he’s just sitting there, belt, khakis. I’m sorry, coach. I’m like, Coach, do those khakis keep a little insulation, a little warmth in there?”

Joey Bosa says Jim Harbaugh does cold tubs with his FULL OUTFIT on 😂@JOEL9ONE | @jbbigbear | @BetMGM pic.twitter.com/VMLNZYqzrd — Green Light with Chris Long (@greenlight) September 20, 2024

If that were any other coach besides Harbaugh, we would be surprised. Most people who are used to being around Harbaugh just stop asking questions. If they haven’t already, Bosa and most of his teammates should probably start taking that approach as well.