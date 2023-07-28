Joey Bosa reveals how much weight he gained during offseason

Joey Bosa has been one of the best pass-rushers in the NFL since he was drafted in 2016, but the Los Angeles Chargers star has packed on a few pounds this offseason in hopes of improving in another area.

Bosa, who played in just five games last season due to a groin injury, told reporters this week that he has gained about 15-20 in the past several months. The former No. 3 overall pick said his playing weight was 250 last year, and he is now closer to the 265-270 range. Bosa said he weighed that much early in his career and feels his run defense “has kind of gone down in the last couple years.”

“I just think I’ll be a much more effective player in pass rush with my power and be able to play the run a little more dirty,” Bosa said of the added pounds, via Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times.

The Chargers ranked 28th in the NFL against the run last year. Bosa said he is “super focused” on having a bigger impact in that area. Fellow Chargers pass-rusher Khalil Mack has also bulked up a bit with the same goal in mind, according to Bosa.

The good news for the Chargers is Bosa seems healthy after dealing with some troubling issues last season. Time will tell if the added muscle works to his benefit.