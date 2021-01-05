John Elway weighs in on Peyton Manning as Broncos GM candidate

There has always been chatter about Peyton Manning wanting to run an NFL organization. With one of his former teams now seeking a general manager, is this the time for him to take the plunge?

The Denver Broncos are seeking a GM after John Elway announced he was giving up the responsibility. Elway was asked about Manning as a possible replacement, but it doesn’t sound like that’s a realistic possibility.

“Put it this way, Peyton has not called,” Elway told Mike Klis of 9News. “A lot of people have called but Peyton has not called.”

If Manning wanted in, this would probably be a great job to take. He won a Super Bowl with the Broncos. Plus, Elway would be around as both an experienced sounding board and as someone who went from playing quarterback to running a franchise.

Ultimately, Manning has never really jumped at these opportunities. He’s at least left the door open to doing it, but has never come close. He’s been similarly reluctant to go into broadcasting, though he has come closer on that front.

For now, Manning seems content to pick and choose his involvement with NFL teams. That may never change, but we just don’t know, because the iconic quarterback has always been pretty quiet about his ultimate post-playing ambitions.

Photo: Gage Skidmore via CC-BY-SA 3.0