John Harbaugh addresses Lamar Jackson’s absence from OTAs

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has not participated in the team’s OTAs this offseason, but head coach John Harbaugh doesn’t think that Jackson will be absent much longer.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Harbaugh said that he thinks Jackson will be with the team for mandatory minicamp from June 14-16.

“I expect him to be here at mandatory minicamp,” Harbaugh said.

Harbaugh also shared that he’s not concerned about Jackson showing up to minicamp unprepared.

“I know he’s working hard,” Harbaugh said. “Lamar Jackson’s a hard worker, so I’m not worried about how hard he’s working. I fully expect him to come back in great shape, that’s what he talks about. I’m sure he’s throwing, I’m sure he’s doing a good job.”

John Harbaugh expects Lamar Jackson to return for next week’s minicamp. “I know he’s working hard,” Harbaugh said. pic.twitter.com/c7xQcMxHEf — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) June 8, 2022

Harbaugh didn’t seem too concerned when Jackson didn’t show up for the Ravens’ OTAs in May.

Jackson hadn’t skipped voluntary workouts with the Ravens until this year, which is the final year of his contract. He and the Ravens have been unable to come to an agreement on an extension so far, and a report from earlier this offseason suggested that Jackson could wind up getting the franchise tag for 2023.

In 2021, Jackson made his second Pro Bowl despite struggling at times. In 12 games, the 25-year-old completed 64.4 percent of his passes for 2,882 yards and 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He ran the ball 133 times for 767 yards and two touchdowns.