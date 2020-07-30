John Harbaugh responds to Lamar Jackson’s interest in Antonio Brown

Lamar Jackson has been open about the fact that he wants the Baltimore Ravens to sign Antonio Brown, and head coach John Harbaugh is not ruling it out.

Jackson said this week that he has been hoping the Ravens will sign Brown, and Harbaugh was asked about the reigning MVP’s comments on Thursday. Harbaugh indicated that the Ravens have interest but alluded to the fact that the NFL still has not announced disciplinary action against Brown.

Day after Lamar Jackson extolled Antonio Brown, #Ravens HC John Harbaugh says he respects his QB's opinion, that team "will look at any and every player" and that AB "is no exception." But then, referencing active NFL investigation, adds: "I don’t think he’s available right now" — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) July 30, 2020

Jackson and Ravens receiver Hollywood Brown worked out with Brown this offseason, but a previous report indicated Baltimore has not seriously discussed signing the seven-time Pro Bowler.

Brown has gotten himself into trouble with the law and the NFL for different reasons. He is still awaiting word from the league on a possible suspension following an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct from two different women. Since those allegations came to light, Brown was charged with burglary with battery after he and his trainer, Glenn Holt, allegedly attacked a moving truck driver. Brown recently pleaded no contest to a charge in that incident and avoided jail time.

If all of that weren’t enough to give NFL teams pause, Brown also streamed a live video on Instagram back in January that showed him berating police officers in front of his children.

Brown is almost certainly facing a suspension, but teams appear unwilling to sign him until there is clarity. He recently ripped the NFL again for dragging things out.