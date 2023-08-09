Johnny Manziel makes major admission about his film study

Johnny Manziel’s new Netflix documentary features plenty of bombshell revelations, including one that shows just how seriously he took his NFL career.

In his “UNTOLD: Johnny Football” documentary, Manziel admitted he had watched no film during his time with the Cleveland Browns. Manziel’s former agent Erik Burkhardt relayed a story about how the Browns confronted him about Manziel’s lack of film study, a story Manziel confirmed was true.

Johnny Manziel admitted in his new Netflix documentary that he watched ZERO tape during his time with the #Browns. Their GM called his agent: “His iPad hours is 0.00!” 😳 pic.twitter.com/i1Q1SfVacE — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 9, 2023

“Their GM’s calling me going, ‘He doesn’t watch tape,'” Burkhardt said. “I’m like, well, he’s gotta watch some tape. He’s like, ‘EB, his iPad hours is 0.00.'”

Manziel confirmed that was true: “Zero.”

Manziel played 14 NFL games and started eight of them, going 2-6 in those starts. That he managed to win twice despite his lack of commitment is pretty remarkable in itself. It is also unfortunately unsurprising, as it fits with Manziel’s party-focused attitude during his NFL career, as well as some of the honest admissions he has made since his NFL career ended.

The revelation about Manziel’s film study habits was not even the most dramatic part of the documentary, which officially debuted on Netflix on Tuesday.