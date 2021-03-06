Johnny Manziel has message for hater about his professional golf plans

Johnny Manziel recently went public about his goal of playing professional golf. He has quite a lot of people doubting him, but he’s not concerned about that.

Manziel responded on Twitter to someone who said he was positive the former quarterback would not become a pro golfer. Manziel dismissed the doubter, saying people didn’t think he would win a Heisman Trophy either. Of course, Manziel won the award as a redshirt sophomore in the 2013 season.

Here is what Manziel said in response:

Everybody has an opinion, man. A lotta people said I’d never win a Heisman either but sometimes life has other plans for you. https://t.co/UxWM2PtmVM — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) March 4, 2021

Johnny Football knows that making it as a pro golfer is a longshot. However, he says he is giving himself 12 years to make it happen. That’s a lot of time for the 28-year-old to work on his game.

Even if making it is unrealistic, at least this will give Manziel something to do, which it sounds like he needs.

H/T The Spun