Friday, March 5, 2021

Johnny Manziel has message for hater about his professional golf plans

March 5, 2021
by Larry Brown

Johnny Manziel

Johnny Manziel recently went public about his goal of playing professional golf. He has quite a lot of people doubting him, but he’s not concerned about that.

Manziel responded on Twitter to someone who said he was positive the former quarterback would not become a pro golfer. Manziel dismissed the doubter, saying people didn’t think he would win a Heisman Trophy either. Of course, Manziel won the award as a redshirt sophomore in the 2013 season.

Here is what Manziel said in response:

Johnny Football knows that making it as a pro golfer is a longshot. However, he says he is giving himself 12 years to make it happen. That’s a lot of time for the 28-year-old to work on his game.

Even if making it is unrealistic, at least this will give Manziel something to do, which it sounds like he needs.

