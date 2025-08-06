Johnny Manziel gets support from Drake in beef with Gillie

Johnny Manziel has friends in high places, apparently.

Manziel shared a photo on his X account Tuesday that showed his friend, famous rapper Drake, wearing a customized long-sleeve shirt supporting Manziel.

“We’ll go to hell bout Johnny Manziel,” was embroidered on the back of the shirt.

Manziel part of beef between Gillie and Cam Newton

Manziel has been part of a beef involving rapper Gillie da Kid. Gillie is known for being a huge Philadelphia Eagles supporter and got into it with Cam Newton when Newton omitted Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts from his list of the 10 quarterbacks in the league.

Manziel had been a recent guest on Newton’s podcast. The former Texas A&M quarterback backed Newton amid the beef with Gillie. Manziel even suggested he and Gillie should fight on a Barstool Sports” Rough N’ Rowdy” fight card.

“Just set up the Rough & Rowdy and let’s call it a day,” Manziel wrote.

What does the shirt mean?

The shirt Manziel shared a photo of implies that Drake is backing Manziel in this matter. Gillie may have a following through his “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast, but Manziel is trying to flex that he has the bigger backing. Maybe Manziel is just trying to build toward a celebrity boxing match with Gillie.

Gillie, meanwhile, continues to back Hurts.