Jon Gruden upset with one thing from Raiders’ win over Dolphins

The Las Vegas Raiders improved to 3-0 with their overtime win against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, but Jon Gruden still had one complaint about the game — the road team was too well-represented.

After his team’s 28-25 victory, Gruden said he took note of how many Dolphins fans were in attendance at Allegiant Stadium. He wasn’t thrilled.

"There were too many doggone #Dolphins fans; I noticed that." – #Raiders coach Jon Gruden — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) September 27, 2021

Gruden is going to have to get used to that. Las Vegas is one of the top tourist destinations in the world. Many NFL fans have already planned trips to Sin City to watch their teams take on the Raiders, and that trend is not going to stop.

It should be noted that there were still plenty of Raiders fans in attendance on Sunday. That was obvious when the Dolphins gave up a safety on an incredibly dumb play call (video here). The enthusiasm just may not be quite what it was when Gruden’s team played in Oakland.