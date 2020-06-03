Jonathan Vilma leaves ESPN, will likely team with Kenny Albert on FOX

Jonathan Vilma is leaving ESPN for an opportunity with FOX.

The former Pro Bowl linebacker will become an NFL game analyst for FOX and likely team with Kenny Albert, according to the New York Post’s Andrew Marchand. Vilma would be replacing Ronde Barber as Albert’s partner on games; Barber’s contract was not renewed.

Vilma appeared on ABC as part of their college football pregame coverage and also appeared on ESPN shows such as “Get Up.”

Vilma, 38, was a three-time Pro Bowler during his 10-year NFL career. He played six seasons for the New Orleans Saints and four for the New York Jets. He was suspended for a portion of the 2012 NFL season due to the bountygate controversy.

FOX is still looking for a partner for No. 2 announcer Kevin Burkhardt after Charles Davis left for CBS.