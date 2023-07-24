Jordan Addison gave police 1 explanation for his reckless driving

Minnesota Vikings rookie Jordan Addison offered an excuse for his extreme speed while driving 85 miles per hour over the speed limit on Interstate 94 last week, according to a police citation.

The citation, filed Monday, states that Addison told state troopers that his dog was having a medical emergency, which is why he was clocked going 140 mph in a 55 mph zone.

“Driver stated his dog was having an emergency at his residence, and that was the reason for his speed,” the citation read, via Paul Walsh of the Star Tribune.

Whether police accepted the excuse or not, Addison was cited for reckless driving while “consciously disregarding a substantial or unjustifiable risk.” The wide receiver later issued an apology.

Addison, the No. 23 overall pick in April’s NFL Draft, had 59 catches for 875 yards and 8 touchdowns at USC last year after transferring from Pitt under controversial circumstances. The wide receiver reported to training camp Sunday on schedule.