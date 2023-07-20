Vikings first-round pick cited for driving at incredibly dangerous speed

Minnesota Vikings rookie wide receiver Jordan Addison was issued a citation early Thursday morning after police observed him driving at an extremely dangerous speed.

Addison was pulled over by Minnesota State Patrol in St. Paul at around 3 a.m. Thursday when he was driving his Lamborghini 140 mph in a 55-mph zone. An incident report that was obtained by KSTP-TV says the investigation remains open.

The Vikings selected Addison with the 23rd overall pick in this year’s draft. The receiver had a massive season at Pitt in 2021 while playing alongside Kenny Pickett. Addison caught 100 passes for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns that season before he decided to transfer to USC. He had 59 catches for 875 yards and 8 touchdowns with the Trojans last year.

Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi was reportedly furious that Addison transferred and called USC coach Lincoln Riley to express his feelings.

The Vikings said they are aware of the incident involving Addison and are in the process of gathering more information.