Jordan Love clarifies viral video that angered Bears fans

Unlike his predecessor, Jordan Love actually isn’t so quick to throw shade at the Chicago Bears.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback Love went viral over the weekend for a video in which he curiously wished “a Happy Father’s Day to all the Bears fans out there.” You can see that video here.

The post angered Bears fans and amused all other NFL fans as Love appeared to be suggesting that the Packers were the Bears’ fathers.

On Monday however, the fan who originally posted the video said that it was all a misunderstanding. The fan, apparently a Bears enthusiast from France, said that he asked Love to wish a Happy Father’s Day to all the French Bears fans. Love simply forgot to say the word “French” in the clip, the fan added.

Love himself co-signed on the message, tweeting, “Was asked to do a special favor for this fan, didn’t think much of it lol but I see y’all really took it and ran with it. Regardless I hope everyone had a great Fathers Day.”

Was asked to do a special favor for this fan, didn’t think much of it lol but I see y’all really took it and ran with it. Regardless I hope everyone had a great Fathers Day 🙌🏽 https://t.co/OM2X5kESXR — JLove (@jordan3love) June 19, 2023

That would have been pretty bold for Love to go right for the Bears’ throats considering that he has yet to play in a game against Chicago in his career (with a grand total of just one NFL start for Love to this point). But as the Packers’ new starting quarterback amidst Aaron Rodgers’ departure this offseason, Love will be getting his first chance in the 2023 season opener against the Bears on Sept. 10. Before long, Love might be intentionally feeding into the Bears rivalry just like Rodgers so often did.