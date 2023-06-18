 Skip to main content
Jordan Love sends funny Father’s Day message to Bears fans

June 18, 2023
by Grey Papke
Jordan Love throws a pass

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) looks to throw in the first quarter in the team’s first preseason game against the Houston Texans on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. Credit: Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Jordan Love is clearly embracing some of the responsibilities that come with being the starting quarterback of the Green Bay Packers.

Love sent a funny video message to Chicago Bears fans for Father’s Day. A fan captured the Packers quarterback with a happy Father’s Day to “all the Bears fans out there,” concluding with “Go Pack Go.”

Sure, this could be a simple message to Chicago fans. Or it could be a funny nod to the Packers’ ownership of the Bears in their rivalry, which has seen Green Bay win eight games in a row. That was an angle that Love’s Packer predecessor Aaron Rodgers was quite fond of taking.

Love has yet to face the Bears in his young career, but he will get his chance this season barring injury. If he keeps the Packers’ win streak against them intact, he might as well claim the “owner” mantle.

