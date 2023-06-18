Jordan Love sends funny Father’s Day message to Bears fans

Jordan Love is clearly embracing some of the responsibilities that come with being the starting quarterback of the Green Bay Packers.

Love sent a funny video message to Chicago Bears fans for Father’s Day. A fan captured the Packers quarterback with a happy Father’s Day to “all the Bears fans out there,” concluding with “Go Pack Go.”

Sure, this could be a simple message to Chicago fans. Or it could be a funny nod to the Packers’ ownership of the Bears in their rivalry, which has seen Green Bay win eight games in a row. That was an angle that Love’s Packer predecessor Aaron Rodgers was quite fond of taking.

Love has yet to face the Bears in his young career, but he will get his chance this season barring injury. If he keeps the Packers’ win streak against them intact, he might as well claim the “owner” mantle.