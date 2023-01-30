Joseph Ossai had heartbreaking reaction to his costly penalty

Joseph Ossai had a heartbreaking reaction to his costly penalty on Sunday during the AFC Championship Game.

Ossai was flagged for a unnecessary roughness after a late hit on Patrick Mahomes in the final seconds of regulation. The 15-yard penalty put the Chiefs in field goal range and set up Harrison Butker’s 45-yard kick to win the game 23-20.

Ossai knew that he had cost his team the game and was devastated.

The 22-year-old linebacker sat on the bench on his team’s sideline at Arrowhead Stadium with his hands in his face, looking heartbroken.

Ossai in tears…man missed all of last year had a good first season! You feell for him pic.twitter.com/vPfxUKfYU2 — Chris (CB) (@chrisgb002000) January 30, 2023

Ossai was very clearly crying on the sideline, knowing he had cost his team.

That was a really tough penalty call to make, because throwing the flag vs. not throwing the flag likely meant the game going to overtime or not. But the officials threw the flag, which helped Kansas City win.

The Chiefs advance to the Super Bowl to face the Philadelphia Eagles, while Cincinnati goes home. Ossai is only in his seocnd NFL season and hopefully won’t let that play define him.