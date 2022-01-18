Josh Allen received motivating text message before blowing out Patriots

Josh Allen is the type of player to find motivation in every slight, real or perceived. That’s why a text message he received from his personal trainer probably didn’t hurt his mindset against the New England Patriots on Saturday.

Peter King of Football Morning in America shared an anecdote about a message Allen received from Jordan Palmer, his offseason workout coach. The text sarcastically congratulated Allen on being named an alternate to the Pro Bowl.

“So proud to know that you’ve risen to the level of being a Pro Bowl alternate!” Palmer messaged before kickoff.

Allen was left off the Pro Bowl roster in favor of Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, and Lamar Jackson. How much that bothered him is a matter of debate, but Allen is definitely one to use something like that as fuel.

Allen proceeded to throw five touchdown passes in the win, so he definitely proved a point. Sure, one was basically an accident, but how much does that really matter?

Photo: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports