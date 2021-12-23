Bills’ Jordan Poyer, wife Rachel Bush react to Pro Bowl snub

Jordan Poyer has been one of the best safeties in the NFL this season and for several years, but the Buffalo Bills star has still yet to make a Pro Bowl. He appears to be taking his latest snub in stride, even if his wife is not happy about it.

Poyer learned this week that he will not be invited to the Pro Bowl despite leading all safeties with five interceptions on the season. The 30-year-old could make a strong argument for at least the second straight year that he was snubbed. Instead, he hinted on Twitter that the oversight will only fuel him further.

⛽️🔥 — Jordan poyer (@J_poyer21) December 23, 2021

Poyer’s wife, Rachel Bush, had a lot more to say. She called the Pro Bowl voting process “nonsense” and defended her husband and fellow Bills safety Micah Hyde.

Said it last year, going to say it again lol pro bowl should have the PROS in it. Enough of this voting nonsense. Jordan and Micah are the best. Simple facts. Can’t argue with stats. FIVE picks. Top graded coverage. Give me a damn break. — Rachel (@Rachel__Bush) December 23, 2021

#1 defense in the NFL and not a single defensive player from the Bills in the dang pro bowl. How is that a pro bowl then? 🤣 — Rachel (@Rachel__Bush) December 23, 2021

Poyer is a third alternate for the Pro Bowl, so he could still be invited, especially if there are COVID-related impacts. Still, it is understandable if he feels slighted.

Since he joined the Bills in 2017, Poyer has 18 interceptions and has averaged over 100 total tackles per season. He has better numbers than Kansas City Chiefs star Tyrann Mathieu almost across the board this year, and Mathieu was voted to the Pro Bowl.

Between the Pro Bowl snub and the recent exchange he had with a reporter, Poyer can’t be feeling all that respected lately. That could be good news for the Bills down the stretch.