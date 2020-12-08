Josh Allen has perfect response to Rainn Wilson tweet

Josh Allen kept himself in the MVP conversation with a monster game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night, and the Buffalo Bills quarterback also learned that he has a new celebrity fan.

Rainn Wilson, who is best known for playing Dwight Schrute on “The Office,” tweeted during Monday’s game that Allen is his second favorite quarterback. The actor did not reveal which quarterback he likes more than Allen, but Allen had the perfect response.

Assistant favorite Qb, or assistant to your favorite Qb? https://t.co/LCl34Emxum — Josh Allen (@JoshAllenQB) December 8, 2020

The admiration between Wilson and Allen is clearly mutual. That reference proves Allen has watched plenty of “The Office.” If you don’t understand what Allen meant, you’re missing out. The video below explains some of it:

We got a glimpse of Allen’s sense of humor this week when he took a swipe at the NFC East. With the latest info that he’s also a fan of “The Office,” Allen is becoming more likable by the day.