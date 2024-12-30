Bills explain why Josh Allen will start meaningless Week 18 game

The Buffalo Bills have nothing to play for in Week 18, but coach Sean McDermott announced Monday that quarterback Josh Allen will get the start anyway.

McDermott said Allen will start in Week 18 against the New England Patriots in order to maintain his consecutive starts streak. The quarterback will only play for a short time before the Bills replace him with backup Mitchell Trubisky.

Sean McDermott said that Josh Allen's consecutive starts streak is important to him, so he will play vs. the Patriots for a short time and then come off the field. — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) December 30, 2024

Allen has made 114 consecutive starts, including playoff games. It may be a cheap way to keep it going, but it will count in the record books, even if he does not play for more than a drive. Plus, nobody can say he hasn’t earned the right, especially with his willingness to play through injuries.

The Bills have locked up the No. 2 seed in the AFC no matter what happens Sunday. They will likely rest the bulk of their starters against the Patriots as a result.