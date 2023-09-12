Unflattering stat about Josh Allen goes viral

Josh Allen is viewed by many as a perennial MVP candidate, but one ugly stat shows that the Buffalo Bills star has not played like one over the past year or so.

Allen committed four turnovers in Buffalo’s overtime loss to the New York Jets on Monday night. After the third of Allen’s three interceptions, Nick Wright of FOX Sports 1 shared a stat that Bills fans should find very troubling.

Including playoffs, Monday night’s game against the Jets was Allen’s 19th since Week 1 of last season. He turned the ball over 38 times in those 19 games. Allen had 37 turnovers during that span at the time Wright shared the stat, and the quarterback then lost a crucial fumble late in the fourth quarter to give him 38.

Since Week 1 of 2022, Josh Allen has played 19 games. He has 20 interceptions and 17 fumbles in those 19 games. 37 picks/fumbles in 19 games. Averaging almost exactly 2 picks/fumbles a game. That’s simply a fact, that a lot of folks refuse to come to terms with. — nick wright (@getnickwright) September 12, 2023

That is not good.

A lot of Allen’s interceptions are a product of him thinking he can fit the ball into tight spaces because he has such a strong arm. Brett Favre had the same mindset, which is why he threw a record 366 interceptions during his Hall of Fame career.

Allen knows he has to do a better job of protecting the ball. He took the blame for Buffalo’s 22-16 loss to the Jets and had a harsh quote about himself in his postgame press conference.