Josh Dobbs posts funny response to Micah Parsons

The Dallas Cowboys were upset by the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. The end result was clearly not what Cowboys star Micah Parsons had envisioned.

Dallas never led in the 28-16 defeat at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. It was a surprising letdown for a Cowboys squad that had looked formidable in their first two contests this season.

The loss forced Parsons to take some trash talk back from opposing quarterback Josh Dobbs. The Cowboys edge rusher had previously called Dobbs his next “prey” in last week’s episode of Parsons’ “The Edge” podcast (38:50).

“I got a new prey on my mind, it’s Josh Dobbs. I’m putting him on a bulletin board. I’m throwing darts at him,” Parsons had said.

Dobbs had a little fun with the clip after the Cardinals win. He posted Parsons’ quote about throwing darts on TikTok. As a playful response, Dobbs proceeded to dodge some fake darts.

#Cardinals QB Josh Dobbs posted this video on his tiktok today 😂 Some playful trolling by Dobbs pic.twitter.com/tT9C0RzcN1 — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) September 25, 2023

In all fairness to Parsons, he did start off his Cardinals talk by saying that they should not be overlooked. The Cowboys defender noted how Arizona had held leads in both of their first two games before losing them towards the end.

The Cardinals QB wasn’t able to dodge Parsons entirely during the game though. The Cowboys star did get Dobbs on a big-time sack to end the third quarter.

Dobbs finished the contest 17-of-21 with 189 yards and 1 touchdown. Most importantly, the Cardinals notched their first win of the season.