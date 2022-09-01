Josh Gordon’s agent says ‘comeback continues’ with new team

Josh Gordon has not made a significant impact in the NFL for several years, but the former Pro Bowler is determined to continue his playing career.

The Tennessee Titans have signed Gordon to their practice squad. Gordon was cut by the Kansas City Chiefs earlier this week, but his agents told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that “the comeback continues.”

Gordon caught just five passes in 12 games last season with the Chiefs.

Gordon has been suspended multiple times during his once-promising NFL career. His latest substance abuse setback came toward the end of the 2020 season when he was with the Seattle Seahawks. He had his conditional reinstatement rescinded and was suspended indefinitely at the time. The NFL once again reinstated him early last season after he completed another treatment program.

Now 31, Gordon will to try to prove his worth on Tennessee’s practice squad. The odds are still stacked against him.