Josh Gordon once again reinstated by NFL

Josh Gordon has squandered multiple chances to revive his once promising NFL career, but the veteran wide receiver will now have another.

Gordon has been informed by the NFL that he has been reinstated, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

Gordon was with the Seattle Seahawks last year and looked like he was going to be eligible to play toward the end of the season, but he had another setback in his ongoing battle with substance abuse. He then had his conditional reinstatement rescinded and was suspended again.

The NFL Players Association recently recommended to the NFL that Gordon be reinstated after the 30-year-old completed his treatment program. Gordon had been subject to drug tests for the last several months, and he reportedly passed all of them.

The odds are obviously stacked against Gordon. He has had numerous chances to prove he can stay clean, and it always ends the same way. He joined another league earlier this year and made his impact felt with plays like this, but it’s unclear if any NFL teams will give him a chance.

Photo: CLSN Media via CC-BY-SA 4.0