Josh Gordon wants to team up with Johnny Manziel

Josh Gordon has interest in teaming up with an old friend in a new football league.

Gordon on Wednesday teased a potential reunion with Johnny Manziel in the new Fan Controlled Football league.

Would y’all watch if I played a game w/ my guy @JManziel2 & the @FCFZappers ? Do I need to find an Agent for this convo @BobMenery ?

#thoughts — Flash (@JOSH_GORDONXII) February 25, 2021

This almost seems like it has already been planned out.

Manziel and Gordon were teammates on the Cleveland Browns and considered themselves “good friends.” Manziel’s career didn’t last longer than two years due to his terrible work ethic and multitude of off-field issues. Gordon’s promising career has been marred by constant suspensions.

Now Manziel is competing in the FCF for the Zappers and seems to want to bring Gordon in for old time’s sake. Gordon would probably dominate the league.

Photo: CLSN Media via CC-BY-SA 4.0