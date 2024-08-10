 Skip to main content
Josh Hart clowns Robert Griffin III for uploading ‘craziest’ post

August 9, 2024
by R.P. Salao
Josh Hart wearing a headband

Mar 11, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) during the game against the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

New York Knicks forward Josh Hart has never been shy about tormenting his teammates online. But Hart’s playful teasing apparently transcends sports.

On Friday, former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin became the latest target of Hart’s online mockery.

The one-time Pro Bowler posted a photo on X of him and his wife Grete Griffin taking a bite out of a gigantic croissant in Paris, France.

“It’s always Croissant O’Clock in Paris,” Griffin’s caption for the post read.

Griffin’s post went incredibly viral on its own. But it got even more attention when Hart reposted it with a funny caption.

“This might be the craziest tweet I [sic] ever seen. Idk if Jesus himself could make me post this,” Hart wrote.

The Knicks wing’s post was viewed over five million times as of writing and got even more likes than the original.

Hart may not be the best player on the court, but his online trolling skills are on par with anybody else in the league.

Nobody is safe from Hart’s mockery — especially Knicks superstar Jalen Brunson.

