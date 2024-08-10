Josh Hart clowns Robert Griffin III for uploading ‘craziest’ post

New York Knicks forward Josh Hart has never been shy about tormenting his teammates online. But Hart’s playful teasing apparently transcends sports.

On Friday, former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin became the latest target of Hart’s online mockery.

The one-time Pro Bowler posted a photo on X of him and his wife Grete Griffin taking a bite out of a gigantic croissant in Paris, France.

“It’s always Croissant O’Clock in Paris,” Griffin’s caption for the post read.

It’s always Croissant O’Clock in Paris 🤙🏾 pic.twitter.com/nijeFhc2Jx — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) August 9, 2024

Griffin’s post went incredibly viral on its own. But it got even more attention when Hart reposted it with a funny caption.

“This might be the craziest tweet I [sic] ever seen. Idk if Jesus himself could make me post this,” Hart wrote.

This might be the craziest tweet I ever seen. Idk if Jesus himself could make me post this 😂 https://t.co/8wKYoHEOwO — Josh Hart (@joshhart) August 9, 2024

The Knicks wing’s post was viewed over five million times as of writing and got even more likes than the original.

Hart may not be the best player on the court, but his online trolling skills are on par with anybody else in the league.

Nobody is safe from Hart’s mockery — especially Knicks superstar Jalen Brunson.